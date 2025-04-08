Anton Forsberg News: Drawing start in Columbus

Forsberg is slated to start against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg turned in arguably his best performance of the season Saturday, shutting out the Panthers in a 3-0 victory. The 32-year-old netminder is 10-11-2 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA through 27 appearances in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets have stumbled of late -- they've lost three straight games and four of their last five.