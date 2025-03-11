Anton Forsberg News: Drawing start in Philadelphia

Forsberg will occupy the road crease Tuesday against the Flyers, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg will make his 23rd appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- the Swedish netminder holds an 8-10-1 record, .895 save percentage and 2.82 GAA across 22 outings. This will be Forsberg's first start since Feb. 6, though he made an appearance Feb. 22 in relief of Linus Ullmark, who has drawn the bulk of the starts lately while Ottawa attempts to make the postseason for the first time since 2016-17. Tuesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back for the Sens, while the Flyers last played Sunday in a 3-1 home loss to New Jersey.