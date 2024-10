Forsberg will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt versus Utah, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg will make his third start and fourth appearance of the campaign -- he's stopped 63 of 73 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record. The 31-year-old is Ottawa's de facto No. 1 at the moment while Linus Ullmark (strain) works his way back from injury. Forsberg will take on a Utah club that is 4-1-1 through six games while averaging 3.67 goals.