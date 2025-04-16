Anton Forsberg News: Drops OT decision to Chicago

Forsberg saved 12 of 16 shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

While he kept Chicago off the scoresheet for the rest of regulation after the 2:24 mark in the second period, the Ottawa netminder allowed the game-winning tally 48 seconds into overtime. The 32-year-old Forsberg will probably wrap up the regular season with an 11-12-3 record, a 3.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 30 appearances. Even though Forsberg ended with a tough performance, he improved his GAA and save percentage by a sizable margin in 2024-25 from his previous campaign.