Anton Forsberg News: Earns Game 1 starting nod
Forsberg led the Kings out for warmups and will start Game 1 against the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Forsberg spent much of the season as the number two goaltender in Los Angeles, playing in just 36 games on the season, but he will be the guy in goal in Game 1. The 33-year-old earned it with a fantastic month of April, going 5-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and a .944 save percentage. On the flip side, Darcy Kuemper, the normal starter for the Kings, allowed 19 goals over the final four starts of his regular season. Regardless, Forsberg will have his hands full with the Avalanche, the league's best offense at 3.63 goals per game.
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