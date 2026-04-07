Anton Forsberg News: Earns win Monday
Forsberg stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.
Forsberg is just two wins away from reaching 15 for the third time in his career, although he might not have time left to accomplish that goal since the Kings only have five games left in the schedule. Forsberg is ending the season on a strong note, though. Over his last five outings, the 33-year-old veteran has posted a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage despite a not-so-impressive 2-2-0 record (four starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 2216 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More