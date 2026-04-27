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Anton Forsberg News: Ends playoff run winless

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Forsberg stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.

Forsberg didn't win a single game in the playoffs as the Avs swept the Kings, and even though the outcome of the series wasn't Forsberg's fault, it's worth noting he posted a save percentage under .880 in his last two starts. Forsberg ends the playoff run with a 0-4-0 record, 2.70 GAA and a .909 save percentage in four appearances.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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