Anton Forsberg News: Ends playoff run winless
Forsberg stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.
Forsberg didn't win a single game in the playoffs as the Avs swept the Kings, and even though the outcome of the series wasn't Forsberg's fault, it's worth noting he posted a save percentage under .880 in his last two starts. Forsberg ends the playoff run with a 0-4-0 record, 2.70 GAA and a .909 save percentage in four appearances.
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