Anton Forsberg News: Facing Avalanche in Game 4
Forsberg will protect the home net against Colorado on Sunday in Game 4, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Forsberg is still seeking his first NHL postseason win. During the opening round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he has gone 0-3 versus the Avalanche despite allowing only seven goals on 90 shots.
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