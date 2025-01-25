Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Facing Maple Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Forsberg will patrol the home crease versus Toronto on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg has been strong in his last two starts, allowing two goals on 51 shots. He came on in relief in between the pair of starts and gave up three goals on 13 shots against the Rangers. Forsberg is 5-9-1 with two shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 17 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs are generating 3.12 goals per game, 11th in the NHL .

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
