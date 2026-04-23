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Anton Forsberg News: Falters on home ice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Forsberg allowed three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg has allowed seven goals on 90 shots over three playoff contests, but he is 0-3, leaving the Kings on the brink of elimination. The 33-year-old was always going to have a tough time taking on the top team in the league, but he's put in a good effort to keep games competitive in the first round. Game 4 is set for Sunday in Los Angeles.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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