Anton Forsberg News: First goalie off Wednesday

Forsberg was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Vegas.

In his last five outings, Forsberg is 2-1-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Swede figures to serve primarily as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper the rest of the way, but should still see a decent amount of work even outside of back-to-backs. Look for Kuemper to get the nod at home against Edmonton on Thursday.