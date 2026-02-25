Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: First goalie off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Forsberg was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Vegas.

In his last five outings, Forsberg is 2-1-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Swede figures to serve primarily as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper the rest of the way, but should still see a decent amount of work even outside of back-to-backs. Look for Kuemper to get the nod at home against Edmonton on Thursday.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
23 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
31 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
32 days ago