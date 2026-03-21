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Anton Forsberg News: Gets starting nod Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Forsberg will start Saturday's home game against the Sabres, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg is set to appear in a game for the first time since allowing five goals against New Jersey on Mar. 14. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has an 11-10-5 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. He'll look to get back on track against the scorching Sabres, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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