Anton Forsberg News: Gets starting nod Saturday
Forsberg will start Saturday's home game against the Sabres, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Forsberg is set to appear in a game for the first time since allowing five goals against New Jersey on Mar. 14. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has an 11-10-5 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. He'll look to get back on track against the scorching Sabres, who have won nine of their last 10 games.
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