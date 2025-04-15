Anton Forsberg News: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Forsberg will be between the pipes at home against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Forsberg has gone 2-1-0 in his last three outings while posting a 2.64 GAA. While the 32-year-old netminder has been splitting the workload of late with Linus Ullmark, Forsberg figures to be a permanent fixture at the end of the bench once the postseason starts. As such, Forsberg could be making his final appearance of the 2024-25 campaign.