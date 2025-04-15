Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg

Anton Forsberg News: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Forsberg will be between the pipes at home against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Forsberg has gone 2-1-0 in his last three outings while posting a 2.64 GAA. While the 32-year-old netminder has been splitting the workload of late with Linus Ullmark, Forsberg figures to be a permanent fixture at the end of the bench once the postseason starts. As such, Forsberg could be making his final appearance of the 2024-25 campaign.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
