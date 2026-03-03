Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Gives up three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Forsberg stopped 35 of 38 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with two seconds left in the game.

Forsberg has been struggling of late, and while Monday's game was a tough test, he was still beaten three times, though his .921 save percentage suggests his performance wasn't all that bad. The Swedish netminder has racked up three losses in his last five outings, and that includes the 8-1 loss to the Oilers in which he allowed four goals in relief. Forsberg owns a 3.45 GAA and .894 save percentage in four appearances since the league resumed following the Olympics.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
