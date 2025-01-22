Anton Forsberg News: Gives up three goals in relief

Forsberg stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers.

Leevi Merilainen allowed two goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Forsberg at the 4:59 mark of the second period. However, Forsberg didn't fare much better and allowed three more goals in what ended up being an easy win for the Rangers. Forsberg has won just once in his last five appearances, going 1-2-1 with a 3.25 GAA and an .873 save percentage in that span.