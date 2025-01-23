Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Great effort wasted by mates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Forsberg made 24 saves in a 2-0 loss to Boston on Thursday.

He allowed one goal in a duel with former platoon-mate, Joonas Korpisalo. He was great, but the rest of the Sens didn't show up. Forsberg has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts, but at the same time, he's just 1-5-1 with 23 goals allowed in his last seven starts (eight games). Forsberg is a tough fantasy activation.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
