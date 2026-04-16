Anton Forsberg News: Guarding cage versus Flames
Forsberg will be in goal on the road against Calgary on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Forsberg is riding a five-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.37 GAA and one shutout. The 33-year-old's run of form could see him get the Game 1 start if he puts together another strong outing versus the Flames. If Forsberg does get the nod, he will likely be on a short leash with Darcy Kuemper waiting in the wings.
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