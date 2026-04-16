Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Guarding cage versus Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Forsberg will be in goal on the road against Calgary on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg is riding a five-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.37 GAA and one shutout. The 33-year-old's run of form could see him get the Game 1 start if he puts together another strong outing versus the Flames. If Forsberg does get the nod, he will likely be on a short leash with Darcy Kuemper waiting in the wings.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 13
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago