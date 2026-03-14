Anton Forsberg News: Guarding goal Saturday

Forsberg will protect the road goal versus the Devils on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg has played just once in the last five games, allowing four goals on 32 shots in an overtime win over the Blue Jackets on Monday. He has allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven outings. The Devils have scored 21 goals over their last six games, going 4-2-0 in that span.