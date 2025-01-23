Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Guarding goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Forsberg will start on the road against the Bruins on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg allowed three goals on 13 shots in relief of Leevi Merilainen in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers. Forsberg won his last start with a 25-save performance against the Devils on Sunday. Overall, he has a 3.04 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 16 contests. The Bruins are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 5-1 in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now