Anton Forsberg News: Guarding goal Thursday

Forsberg will start on the road against the Bruins on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg allowed three goals on 13 shots in relief of Leevi Merilainen in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers. Forsberg won his last start with a 25-save performance against the Devils on Sunday. Overall, he has a 3.04 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 16 contests. The Bruins are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 5-1 in New Jersey on Wednesday.