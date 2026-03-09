Anton Forsberg News: In goal against Jackets
Forsberg will be between the pipes on the road versus Columbus on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Forsberg has underwhelmed of late, going 1-3-0 with a 3.57 GAA and one shutout in his last five outings. With the 33-year-old backstop getting the nod Monday, Darcy Kuemper figures to guard the cage for Tuesday's road clash with the Bruins in the second leg of the Kings' back-to-back.
