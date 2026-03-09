Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: In goal against Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Forsberg will be between the pipes on the road versus Columbus on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Forsberg has underwhelmed of late, going 1-3-0 with a 3.57 GAA and one shutout in his last five outings. With the 33-year-old backstop getting the nod Monday, Darcy Kuemper figures to guard the cage for Tuesday's road clash with the Bruins in the second leg of the Kings' back-to-back.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
