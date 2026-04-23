Anton Forsberg News: In goal for Game 3
Forsberg will guard the home goal in Game 3 versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Forsberg has held the Avalanche to four goals on 68 shots over the first two games of this season, but he doesn't have a win to show for his efforts. He'll try to maintain his strong play as the series shifts to Los Angeles for this game and the next one. As long as Forsberg maintains his strong play, he should continue to get the starts in goal.
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