Anton Forsberg News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Forsberg will guard the road goal against the Kings on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg is coming off a 24-save effort in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Monday. He has a 4-4-0 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .901 save percentage across nine appearances this season. The Kings earned a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Friday and sit 16th in the league with 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25.

