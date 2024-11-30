Anton Forsberg News: In goal Saturday

Forsberg will guard the road goal against the Kings on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg is coming off a 24-save effort in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Monday. He has a 4-4-0 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .901 save percentage across nine appearances this season. The Kings earned a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Friday and sit 16th in the league with 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25.