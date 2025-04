Forsberg will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has been strong over his last five appearances, allowing only seven goals on 111 shots (.937 save percentage). He is 9-11-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 26 appearances in 2024-25. Florida is generating 3.09 goals per game this season, 12th in the league.