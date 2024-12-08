Anton Forsberg News: In goal Sunday

Forsberg will protect the home net versus the Islanders on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville. The 32-year-old Forsberg has a 4-5-0 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25 and won 4-3 versus Carolina on Saturday.