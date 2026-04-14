Anton Forsberg News: Keeps winning streak alive
Forsberg stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.
Forsberg has won each of his last five starts, and aside from helping the Kings clinch a playoff berth with this win, he's also proving to be an excellent fantasy asset across all formats. Over the course of his winning run, Forsberg has posted a 1.37 GAA and an elite .949 save percentage, so he should enter the postseason on a scorching-hot run of play. The Kings have two games left before the end of the regular season, as they'll face the Canucks on Tuesday and the Flames on Thursday. It remains to be seen if Forsberg will start either of those contests with the team's playoff berth already established.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Final WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 13Yesterday
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship PushYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More