Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Keeps winning streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:13am

Forsberg stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Forsberg has won each of his last five starts, and aside from helping the Kings clinch a playoff berth with this win, he's also proving to be an excellent fantasy asset across all formats. Over the course of his winning run, Forsberg has posted a 1.37 GAA and an elite .949 save percentage, so he should enter the postseason on a scorching-hot run of play. The Kings have two games left before the end of the regular season, as they'll face the Canucks on Tuesday and the Flames on Thursday. It remains to be seen if Forsberg will start either of those contests with the team's playoff berth already established.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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