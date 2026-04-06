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Anton Forsberg News: Leaves ice first Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:14am

Forsberg was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll defend the cage at home versus the Predators.

While Forsberg has reached the 30-game mark for the third straight year, he'll likely once again fail to reach 15 wins for the third time in the last four seasons. Looking ahead to the Kings' schedule, the team ends the regular season with a back-to-back, which will likely be the last time Forsberg starts this year, barring an injury to starter Darcy Kuemper.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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