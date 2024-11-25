Anton Forsberg News: Looking to douse Flames
Forsberg will be between the pipes at home versus Calgary on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg has appeared in just one of the Senators' last seven contests, posting a 3.02 GAA in a loss to Carolina on Nov. 16. Still, with Linus Ullmark riding a four-game losing streak, it could open the door for Forsberg to get an extra start or two -- especially when Ottawa heads into a back-to-back versus the Kings and Ducks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
