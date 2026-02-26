Anton Forsberg News: Makes relief appearance Thursday
Forsberg stopped 18 of 22 shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers.
Forsberg fared only a little better than Kuemper, who stopped 11 of 15 shots. This outing didn't lead to a decision for Forsberg, who is winless over his last four games while allowing 16 goals on 102 shots in that span. For the season, he has a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 24 appearances. The Kings haven't gotten reliable goaltending from either netminder recently, which could turn this crease situation into a timeshare until one of Forsberg or Kuemper gets on track.
