Anton Forsberg News: Needed in relief Thursday

Forsberg stopped 18 of 19 shots after replacing Linus Ullmark late in the first period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The one puck to get past Forsberg came on a Colorado power play, and in general the 32-year-old looked much sharper than Ullmark on the night. The Senators have been leaning very heavily on Ullmark as they try to secure a playoff spot -- Forsberg has made only one start since the 4 Nations Face-Off, although he's been needed in relief twice during that stretch -- but they may have to split the workload a little more evenly over the final weeks. Over his last 10 appearances dating back to Jan. 19, Forsberg has gone 5-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .919 save percentage.