Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Perfect in relief Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Forsberg stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Linus Ullmark in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Canadiens eased up after Forsberg entered the contest, and he held up well. The 32-year-old is 4-2-0 with 16 goals allowed on 195 shots over his last eight outings, good for a .918 save percentage in that span. For the season, he's 8-10-1 with a 2.82 GAA and an .895 save percentage, which are fine numbers for a backup. It's unclear when Forsberg might start again -- the Senators have no back-to-backs over the next week while alternating between strong and weak opponents across the next four games. Ullmark has struggled lately while Forsberg has been steady, which may influence head coach Travis Green's plans between the pipes in the near term.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now