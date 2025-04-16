Anton Forsberg News: Picks up loss in finale

Forsberg saved 12 of 16 shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Forsberg struggled in Ottawa's regular-season finale as he posted a .750 save percentage Tuesday. While he kept Chicago off the scoresheet for the rest of regulation after the 2:24 mark in the second period, he allowed the game-winning tally 48 seconds into overtime. The 32-year-old Forsberg wrapped up the season with an 11-12-3 record, a 3.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. Even though Forsberg ended the regular season with a tough performance, he improved both his GAA and save percentage by a sizable margin this season. If he can bounce back quickly, he might see a game in net for the Senators in the postseason.