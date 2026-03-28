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Anton Forsberg News: Plays third period Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Forsberg stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Darcy Kuemper in the third period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

The Mammoth got an empty-netter early in the third period but didn't put the puck behind Forsberg in his relief appearance. The 33-year-old has given up 15 goals on 140 shots over five appearances in March, which has led to him serving firmly in the backup role. He remains at 11-11-5 with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. The Kings have a back-to-back in the middle of the week, hosting the Blues on Wednesday and the Predators on Thursday. Forsberg could get a start in that span, though Kuemper could get doubled up for starts if the Kings need to go all-out to gain ground in the playoff race.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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