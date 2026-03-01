Anton Forsberg News: Posts 29-save shutout

Forsberg posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Forsberg earned a win for the first time since Jan. 27, when he stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings, and this was a much-needed outcome for the 33-year-old. Forsberg allowed four goals on 22 shots in the 8-1 loss to the Oilers the last time out and had suffered three defeats (one in overtime) in his previous three February appearances. He heads into March owning a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage since the beginning of January, so his performances have been better than what the eye test indicates in that span.