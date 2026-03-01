Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Posts 29-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Forsberg posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Forsberg earned a win for the first time since Jan. 27, when he stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings, and this was a much-needed outcome for the 33-year-old. Forsberg allowed four goals on 22 shots in the 8-1 loss to the Oilers the last time out and had suffered three defeats (one in overtime) in his previous three February appearances. He heads into March owning a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage since the beginning of January, so his performances have been better than what the eye test indicates in that span.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
27 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
35 days ago