Anton Forsberg News: Posts 29-save shutout
Forsberg posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
Forsberg earned a win for the first time since Jan. 27, when he stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings, and this was a much-needed outcome for the 33-year-old. Forsberg allowed four goals on 22 shots in the 8-1 loss to the Oilers the last time out and had suffered three defeats (one in overtime) in his previous three February appearances. He heads into March owning a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage since the beginning of January, so his performances have been better than what the eye test indicates in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips27 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More