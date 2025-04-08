Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Rough night against Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 11:09pm

Forsberg made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

It was a rough outing for Forsberg, who had gone 1-1-1 with only five goals allowed in his last four appearances. He's 10-12-2 in 28 starts this season, and he could see a few more outings before season's end. The Sens have secured a playoff berth, and they may give Linus Ullmark some rest. Forsberg could deliver a late-season fantasy boost if he can get some offensive support.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
