Anton Forsberg News: Rough night against Jackets

Forsberg made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

It was a rough outing for Forsberg, who had gone 1-1-1 with only five goals allowed in his last four appearances. He's 10-12-2 in 28 starts this season, and he could see a few more outings before season's end. The Sens have secured a playoff berth, and they may give Linus Ullmark some rest. Forsberg could deliver a late-season fantasy boost if he can get some offensive support.