Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Set to start against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 9:54am

Forsberg was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Lightning.

Forsberg and Linus Ullmark have alternated starts for nearly two weeks, and that trend will continue during the Senators' penultimate game before the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Forsberg has been productive over his last three starts, going 3-0-0 with a 2.32 GAA and .923 save percentage, but he'll face a tough test Thursday, as the Lightning are averaging 3.46 goals this season, which is the third-best mark in the NHL.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
