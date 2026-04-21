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Anton Forsberg News: Set to start Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Forsberg is expected to get the nod on the road against Colorado in Game 2 on Tuesday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Forsberg allowed just two goals on 34 shots in a Game 1 loss. In his last eight appearances, the netminder has given up three or more goals just once, posting a combined 5-2-0 record and 1.49 GAA. Despite Forsberg's strong run of form, if he struggles, he could find himself replaced in the crease by Darcy Kuemper.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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