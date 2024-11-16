Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Forsberg is expected to start in Saturday's road tilt versus Carolina, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Forsberg stopped 21 of 24 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to the Islanders in his last start Nov. 7. He's 3-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage in seven appearances in 2024-25. Carolina figures to be a tough adversary -- the Hurricanes rank fourth offensively with 4.00 goals per game.

