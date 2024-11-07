Anton Forsberg News: Set to start Thursday

Forsberg was the first goalie off Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against the Islanders.

Forsberg has been on the bench for four of the Senators' last six games, but he'll be between the pipes as the team returns home Thursday. The 31-year-old picked up his second shutout of the season during his last start, turning aside all 22 shots he saw in a 3-0 win over the Kraken on Saturday.