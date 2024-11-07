Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Forsberg was the first goalie off Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against the Islanders.

Forsberg has been on the bench for four of the Senators' last six games, but he'll be between the pipes as the team returns home Thursday. The 31-year-old picked up his second shutout of the season during his last start, turning aside all 22 shots he saw in a 3-0 win over the Kraken on Saturday.

