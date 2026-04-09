Anton Forsberg News: Set to start Thursday
Forsberg is expected to guard the cage at home against the Canucks on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Forsberg has secured victories in each of his last two outings, posting a 2-0-0 record and 1.42 GAA. With Darcy Kuemper struggling, the 33-year-old Forsberg could see an uptick in opportunities down the stretch, but he would likely still find himself relegated to the No. 2 role behind Kuemper in the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 2218 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More