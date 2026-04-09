Anton Forsberg News: Set to start Thursday

Forsberg is expected to guard the cage at home against the Canucks on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg has secured victories in each of his last two outings, posting a 2-0-0 record and 1.42 GAA. With Darcy Kuemper struggling, the 33-year-old Forsberg could see an uptick in opportunities down the stretch, but he would likely still find himself relegated to the No. 2 role behind Kuemper in the postseason.