Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Set to start versus Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Forsberg will protect the home goal versus the Penguins on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Linus Ullmark picked up a shutout Friday versus the Hurricanes, and Forsberg will get the second half of the back-to-back. Forsberg has lost four of his last five outings, giving up 16 goals on 116 shots in that span. The Penguins have turned things around recently, winning four of their last six games and scoring at least five goals in each of those victories.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
