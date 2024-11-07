Anton Forsberg News: Settling into groove behind Ullmark

Forsberg made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

Overall, Forsberg is now 3-3-0 in seven starts with a 2.72 GAA and .905 save percentage. He's off to his best start to the season since 2021-22, which would make him an ideal play-every-third-game option for the Sens. The team needs to ensure Linus Ullmark is healthy for a postseason run, and Forsberg will play an important role in that.