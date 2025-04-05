Anton Forsberg News: Shuts out Florida

Forsberg posted a 40-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Forsberg earned his third shutout of the campaign Saturday and his first win since March 11 versus the Flyers. The 32-year-old is just 10-11-2 on the season, but he's registered a .907 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA over 27 appearances as the No. 2 netminder behind Linus Ullmark. Sunday's game against Columbus is the last back-to-back set on Ottawa's schedule, and considering Ullmark will more than likely tend the twine in that matchup, there's a scenario in which the club does not roll out Forsberg until it's guaranteed a playoff spot.