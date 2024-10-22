Anton Forsberg News: Shuts out Utah

Forsberg posted a 31-save shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

The Senators scored all four of their goals in the first period, and Forsberg made sure Utah never mounted a comeback. This was the sixth shutout of his career, all of which have come over the last four seasons. The 31-year-old goalie has allowed 10 goals on 104 shots over four appearances this season, going 2-1-0. He'll likely continue to feature in a starting role until Linus Ullmark (strain) is able to return.