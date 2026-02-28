Anton Forsberg News: Slated to face Calgary

Forsberg is expected to start at home against Calgary on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg is 0-2-1 with a 4.54 GAA and an .843 save percentage across his past four appearances with the Kings. That's dropped him to 8-9-5 with a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 24 outings with Los Angeles in 2025-26. The Flames are a subpar 24-27-6 this campaign, but they've gone 3-1-0 over their past four games while outscoring opponents 13-10.