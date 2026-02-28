Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Slated to face Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Forsberg is expected to start at home against Calgary on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg is 0-2-1 with a 4.54 GAA and an .843 save percentage across his past four appearances with the Kings. That's dropped him to 8-9-5 with a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 24 outings with Los Angeles in 2025-26. The Flames are a subpar 24-27-6 this campaign, but they've gone 3-1-0 over their past four games while outscoring opponents 13-10.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
