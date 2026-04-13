Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Slated to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Forsberg is expected to start Monday's road matchup against Seattle, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg has allowed only four goals on 107 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 15-11-5 record during the 2025-26 campaign with three shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 34 appearances. Seattle ranks 27th in the league with 2.78 goals per game this season.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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