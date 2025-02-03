Anton Forsberg News: Starting in Nashville

Forsberg will guard the road goal versus the Predators on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has won his last two outings, stopping 59 of 64 shots. He has a 7-9-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Nashville sits 30th in the league with 2.61 goals per game in 2024-25. Linus Ullmark (back) will occupy the backup role and could start Tuesday's road matchup versus Tampa Bay after missing the last 18 games.