Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Starting in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Forsberg will guard the road goal against the Penguins on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus. The 32-year-old Forsberg has a 9-11-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied with the Senators for 18th in the league with 2.92 goals per game in 2024-25.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now