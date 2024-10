Forsberg will start against the Avalanche on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg will make his fifth start of the season -- he's posted a 2-1-0 record, .904 save percentage and 2.94 GAA. In his last appearance, the Swedish netminder registered a 31-save shutout in a 4-0 victory against Utah on Oct. 22. Forsberg will face a Colorado team that's scoring 3.63 goals per game.