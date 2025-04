Forsberg will guard the home net Sunday against the Flyers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg will look to bounce back from a rough showing against the Blue Jackets in his last start, where he allowed five goals on 35 shots in a loss. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder is 10-12-2 with a .904 save percentage and 2.66 GAA this season.