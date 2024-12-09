Anton Forsberg News: Suffers another defeat

Forsberg gave up three goals and stopped nine shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 51 seconds left in the third period.

Forsberg made his first start since a 5-2 loss to the Kings on Nov. 30, and he had another subpar performance. He has posted a save percentage below the .890 mark in his last five appearances, going 1-4-0 with a 3.26 GAA and an .862 save percentage in that span.